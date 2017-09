Oct 31 (Reuters) - American International Group Inc reported a better-than-expected third-quarter operating profit, helped by strong growth in its property and casualty business.

The U.S. insurer’s net income rose 17 percent to $2.17 billion, or $1.46 per share, from $1.86 billion, or $1.13 per share, a year earlier.

On an operating basis, the company earned $1.4 billion, or 96 cents per share.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 94 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.