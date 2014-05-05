FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AIG profit falls 27 pct
May 5, 2014 / 8:06 PM / 3 years ago

AIG profit falls 27 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 5 (Reuters) - American International Group Inc posted a 27 percent fall in quarterly profit on Monday, hurt by higher catastrophe losses at its core property and casualty insurance business.

The U.S. insurer’s net income fell to $1.61 billion, or $1.09 per share, from $2.2 billion, or $1.49 per share, a year earlier.

On an operating basis, the company earned $1.78 billion, or $1.21 per share.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of $1.07 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. It was not immediately clear if the reported figure was comparable.

AIG’s shares were up 1 percent in extended trading after closing at $52.72 on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Aman Shah in Bangalore and Luciana Lopez in New York; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

