Federal Circuit rules for government, against Starr in AIG bailout case

May 9 (Reuters) - U.S. APPEALS COURT RULES FOR GOVERNMENT IN APPEAL BY MAURICE "HANK" GREENBERG'S STARR INTERNATIONAL OVER AIG BAILOUT -- COURT RULING FEDERAL CIRCUIT SAYS LOWER COURT JUDGE ERRED IN FINDING THAT GOVERNMENT COMMITTED AN ILLEGAL EXACTION BY CONDUCTING AIG BAILOUT FEDERAL CIRCUIT SAYS STARR AND SHAREHOLDERS IT REPRESENTS LACK STANDING TO PURSUE CLAIMS THAT THE GOVERNMENT ILLEGALLY SEIZED THEIR AIG EQUITY FEDERAL CIRCUIT UPHOLDS LOWER COURT'S RULING AGAINST STARR WITH RESPECT TO AIG REVERSE STOCK SPLIT FEDERAL CIRCUIT SAYS REMAINING ISSUES THAT WERE APPEALED ARE MOOT U.S. FEDERAL CIRCUIT COURT OF APPEALS SAYS GOVERNMENT DID NOT COMMIT AN ILLEGAL EXACTION THAT HARMED AIG SHAREHOLDERS SUCH AS STARR