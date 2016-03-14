AIG units to pay U.S. $9.5 mln for steering clients to pricey fund shares

March 14 (Reuters) - Three American International Group Inc units will pay more than $9.5 million to settle allegations that they steered clients toward more expensive mutual fund share classes in order to collect more fees, U.S. securities regulators said on Monday.

The units, Royal Alliance Associates, Sagepoint Financial, and FSC Securities Corp, together collected more than $2 million in extra fees, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said. The practice, a conflict of interest, was not disclosed to clients, the SEC said.

None of the firms involved in the case admitted or denied the SEC’s findings, the agency said.

A company spokesman said AIG’s advisor group is pleased to have reached a settlement in the case, which involved events that occurred between 2012 and 2014.

“We cooperated with the SEC’s investigation while working to enhance the processes at issue,” the spokesman said. (Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; editing by Grant McCool)