7 months ago
AIG accused of racketeering in structured settlement business
January 6, 2017 / 11:57 AM / 7 months ago

AIG accused of racketeering in structured settlement business

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Insurance giant American International Group has been hit with a racketeering lawsuit accusing it of unlawfully charging successful personal injury and workers' compensation claimants thousands of dollars in undisclosed brokers' commissions.

Filed on Tuesday in Boston federal court, the proposed class action said AIG has reaped millions of dollars of improper profits through an alleged scheme involving so-called structured settlement annuities.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2iLn6JU

