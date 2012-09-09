FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US Treasury launches $18 bln AIG stock offering
September 9, 2012 / 9:41 PM / 5 years ago

US Treasury launches $18 bln AIG stock offering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 9 (Reuters) - The Treasury Department on Sunday said it has launched a public offering of $18 billion of its common stock in American International Group Inc.

AIG has indicated that it intends to purchase up to $5 billion of the common stock held by the U.S. Treasury in this offering at the initial public offering price, the department said in a statement.

Treasury will also grant to the underwriters in this offering a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $2.7 billion in common stock from Treasury to cover any over-allotments.

