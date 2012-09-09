UPDATE 2-US Treasury launches $18 bln AIG stock offering

* Treasury to sell $18 billion in stock

* AIG to buy $5 billion of offering

* Sale likely to bring AIG under Fed oversight

By Soyoung Kim and David Henry

NEW YORK, Sept 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on Sunday said it will sell most of its stake in insurer American International Group Inc, making the government a minority investor for the first time since it rescued the company four years ago.

While the Treasury was universally expected to sell stock this month, the magnitude of the planned offering -- $18 billion -- was a surprise that will take the government stake in what had been the world’s largest insurer to around 20 percent from 53 percent currently.

The sale will trigger a number of changes for AIG, the most important of which is that it will now fall under Federal Reserve regulation as a savings and loan holding company, since the company owns a small bank. The Treasury will also lose the ability to dictate the terms of further stock sales.

AIG said it would buy up to $5 billion of the offering. Last week the company sold part of its stake in the Asian insurer AIA to help fund that buyback.

A number of analysts who follow AIG said at the time they were disappointed the company was not buying back more shares, though they also assumed the eventual government offering would be much smaller than it has turned out to be.

The sale, Treasury’s biggest sell-down of its AIG stake so far, comes as President Barack Obama campaigns for a second term and has been forced to defend his support of decisions to use taxpayer money to prop up companies during the financial crisis.

The administration has been unwinding its position in the politically unpopular financial crisis bailout programs, with more than 300 small banks having yet to repay taxpayers.

With the Treasury’s break-even point at $28.72 and AIG shares closing Friday at $33.99, the sale is likely to be easily profitable, as the government’s four prior offerings of the company’s stock were as well.

If the Treasury were to sell $18 billion at AIG’s Friday closing price, it would be selling roughly 529 million shares.

Treasury said it will also grant to the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $2.7 billion of common stock to cover any over-allotments.

The administration could sell its remaining stake in AIG this year but has been adamant in saying it will not act for political reasons. AIG executives have said they expect the government to be out of the insurer by 2013.