FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. has earned $12.4 bln from investment in AIG- Treasury
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 11, 2012 / 1:20 AM / 5 years ago

U.S. has earned $12.4 bln from investment in AIG- Treasury

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury said on Monday it expects to raise $18 billion from its sale of American International Group shares, representing a profit of $12.4 billion to date on the Treasury and Federal Reserve’s investment in the insurer.

The Treasury priced the offering at $32.50 a share, above the $28.72 needed for the government to break even on its investment in the company.

This is the fourth and largest tranche the Treasury has sold above the break-even price. After the sale closes, the Treasury and the Federal Reserve will recover a total of $194.7 billion from the combined investment of $182.3 billion.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.