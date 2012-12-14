FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US Treasury says has completed final sale of AIG stock
December 14, 2012 / 4:20 PM / 5 years ago

US Treasury says has completed final sale of AIG stock

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on Friday said it has completed its final sale of common stock in American International Group, reducing its shares in the company to zero four years after a massive government bailout.

Treasury said it received $7.6 billion in proceeds from the sale of its remaining 234 million shares at $32.50 per share. Overall, Treasury and the Federal Reserve received a $22.7 billion positive return on their combined $182.3 billion bailout, the department said.

