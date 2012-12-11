FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Treasury prices offering of AIG stock at $32.5/share-sources
December 11, 2012 / 4:30 AM / in 5 years

U.S. Treasury prices offering of AIG stock at $32.5/share-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Dec 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury has priced the sale of its remaining stake in insurer American International Group Inc at $32.5 per share, sources with knowledge of the deal said on Tuesday.

In a statement on Monday, the Treasury said it launched an underwritten public offering for AIG’s remaining 234.2 million shares of common stock. The sale would raise $7.61 billion.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase & Co were hired to handle the transaction.

