UPDATE 1-AIG ends U.S. government interest with warrant buyback
March 1, 2013 / 5:11 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-AIG ends U.S. government interest with warrant buyback

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Pays $25 million for 2008, 2009 warrants

* Government sold last of its stock last year

March 1 (Reuters) - Insurer American International Group Inc eliminated the U.S. government’s last financial interest in the company on Friday, buying back warrants from the U.S. Treasury for about $25 million.

The government rescued AIG at the depths of the financial crisis as the insurer teetered on the brink of bankruptcy. The bailout ultimately totaled $182 billion, and when all was said and done the Treasury owned more than 90 percent of the company.

The Treasury sold the last of that stock last year but still held some warrants. AIG said Friday it had repurchased all of them. They had originally been issued in 2008 and 2009.

“The U.S. Treasury does not have any residual interest in AIG after AIG’s repurchase of these warrants,” the company said in a statement.

AIG shares fell 0.5 percent to $37.81 in afternoon trading.

