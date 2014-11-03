FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-AIG Q3 earnings per share $1.53
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 3, 2014 / 9:31 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-AIG Q3 earnings per share $1.53

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) -

* AIG Q3 earnings per share $1.53; Q3 after-tax operating income per share $1.21

* AIG book value per share of $77.35 at Sept. 30, 2014, up 15 percent from Sept. 30, 2013

* AIG Q3 property casualty combined ratio was 102.0, a 0.4 point increase from the prior-year quarter

* AIG says q3 property casualty net premiums written $8.95 billion versus $8.66 billion year ago

* AIG says authorized the repurchase of additional shares with aggregate purchase price of up to $1.5 billion

* AIG says declared a dividend of $0.125 per share, par value $2.50 per share

* AIG book value excluding accumulated other comprehensive income, deferred tax assets $58.11/share at sept 30, 2014 up 15 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bangalore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.