Fuji Elec: pension fund had Y9.3 bln under AIJ management

TOKYO, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Japan’s Fuji Electric said on Tuesday its pension fund had about 9.3 billion yen ($115.6 million) in exposure to AIJ, a small advisory firm suspected of losing more than $2 billion in pension money under management.

Fuji Electric said the figure, about 9 percent of the pension fund’s total assets, represented the fund’s investment with the advisory firm as of March 2011, the latest period for which data is available. ($1 = 80.4600 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Edmund Klamann)