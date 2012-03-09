Japan enlists Hong Kong's help in AIJ pension probe

TOKYO, March 9 (Reuters) - Japan’s market watchdog has sought the help of Hong Kong authorities in its expanding probe into how a small fund advisory firm allegedly lost more than $2 billion in pension money, two sources with knowledge of the matter said.

Tokyo-based AIJ Investment Advisors was ordered last month by regulators to suspend operations after its management was found unable to account for most of the assets under its management. Most of its clients are small pension funds, which were lured by high investment returns touted by the firm.

Japan’s Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission (SESC) has been trying to trace the flow of money managed by AIJ, and suspects the possible involvement of entities and accounts in Hong Kong and the Cayman Islands.

AIJ instructed trust banks holding pension money to transfer those funds to ITM Securities, a Tokyo-based broker affiliated with AIJ, according to the sources, who were not authorised to speak publicly about the matter.

The SESC as a policy does not comment on individual cases.

ITM then bought a Cayman-based fund through a unit of HSBC , which acted as a custodian, the sources said.

Hong Kong financial institutions are often hired to manage Cayman-based funds, and SESC officials do not suspect any wrongdoing by the HSBC unit, the sources said.

A spokeswoman for the Hong Kong market regulator, the Securities and Futures Commission, declined to comment. A spokesman for HSBC declined to comment.

“By tracking down the money flow, authorities can get clues about how AIJ lost its assets and who made false performance records at what point,” said one of the sources.

According to the Japan Securities Investment Advisers Association, AIJ reported 217.7 billion yen in clients’ assets as of September last year. Sources say the actual level of assets is only about 24 billion yen. (Additional reporting by Kelvin Soh in Hong Kong; Writing by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)