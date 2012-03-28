FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan SCSK sees $65 mln special loss on AIJ-managed pension
March 28, 2012 / 6:36 AM / 6 years ago

Japan SCSK sees $65 mln special loss on AIJ-managed pension

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 28 (Reuters) - Japanese financial systems developer SCSK Corp said on Wednesday it expects to post an extraordinary loss of about 5.4 billion yen ($65 million) in the year to March 31 on pension money managed by Tokyo-based AIJ Investment Advisors, under fire for covering up losses of $1.3 billion.

AIJ lost funds on equity and bond derivatives, wiping out the bulk of the $2.4 billion in client assets it was managing, Japan’s Financial Services Agency said last week. ($1 = 83.1400 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Mayumi Negishi; Editing by Michael Watson)

