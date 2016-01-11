Serbian bank AIK buys into Slovenia's Gorenjska Banka

LJUBLJANA, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Slovenia’s Gorenjska Banka said on Monday it had raised 13 million euros ($14.17 million) of fresh capital to meet central bank demands, with Serbian bank AIK purchasing most of the new shares.

The deal makes AIK the second largest owner of Gorenjska, holding 13.9 percent of the bank. Previously AIK did not have a stake in Gorenjska, a small local lender hitherto owned mainly by Solvenian companies.

The top owner of Gorenjska is finance and tourism company Sava, which after the share issue is down 37.6 percent from 44.07 percent. Sava has been ordered by the Bank of Slovenia to sell its stake in Gorenjska.

The central bank had said that Sava, which is struggling with large debts, lacked the financial strength to give Gorenjska sufficient support.

Gorenjska is the last of eight banks that failed the country’s stress tests in December 2013 to increase its capital.

In that year the government had to pour more than 3 billion euros into several local banks to prevent them from collapsing under a large number of bad loans. ($1 = 0.9175 euros) (Reporting by Marja Novak, editing by Louise Heavens)