Dec 23 (Reuters) - AIK Fotboll AB

* Says AIK Fotboll and FC Kairat from Kazakstan sign contract regarding sale of Ibrahim Moro

* Says contract is valid from Jan. 1, 2015

* Says Ibrahim Moro will be transferred to FC Kairat from Kazakstan