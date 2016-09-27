FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Hedge fund lobby group names Simon Lorne chairman
September 27, 2016

MOVES-Hedge fund lobby group names Simon Lorne chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Global hedge fund lobby group Alternative Investment Management Association named Simon Lorne as its chairman, replacing former U.S. SEC Commissioner Kathleen Casey.

Lorne is vice chairman and chief legal officer of U.S.-based hedge fund Millennium Management LLC.

AIMA also appointed four new members to its council.

The group, with more than 1,700 corporate members in over 50 countries, is governed by the council.

Casey served as chair of AIMA from September 2012 to September 2016. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru)

