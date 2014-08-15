FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada's Alberta Investment Management buys OMERS mortgage portfolio
August 15, 2014 / 3:45 PM / 3 years ago

Canada's Alberta Investment Management buys OMERS mortgage portfolio

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Canada’s Alberta Investment Management Corp said on Friday it had acquired a C$520.3 million ($477 million) mortgage portfolio from the Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System (OMERS).

AIMCO, one of Canada’s largest pension funds with over C$75 billion assets under management, including some C$3 billion in loans, is already a leading mortgage lender.

The acquisition of high-quality, geographically dispersed mortgages fits well with AIMCO’s existing holdings of income producing properties, said AIMCO in a statement.

1 US dollar = 1.0906 Canadian dollar Reporting by Euan Rocha; Editing by Tom Brown

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
