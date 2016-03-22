FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada's AIMCo records strongest ever performance in 2015
March 22, 2016

Canada's AIMCo records strongest ever performance in 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, March 22 (Reuters) - Canada’s Alberta Investment Management Corp (AIMCo) on Tuesday reported a 10.1 percent rate of return in 2015 and said it had earned over C$1.5 billion above its benchmark, its strongest performance since its creation in 2008.

AIMCo said that it made an overall investment income of C$7.5 billion during the year on total assets under management of C$90.2 billion. It said the performance was driven by a strong performance from all its investment segments. (Reporting by Matt Scuffham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
