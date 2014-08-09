FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UAE's Air Arabia Q2 net profit more than doubles
Sections
Featured
Trump administration red tape tangles up visas for skilled foreigners, data shows
IMMIGRATION policy
Trump administration red tape tangles up visas for skilled foreigners, data shows
Myanmar's Suu Kyi denies going 'soft' on military
World
Myanmar's Suu Kyi denies going 'soft' on military
Uber reviews Asia business amid U.S. bribery probe
Technology
Uber reviews Asia business amid U.S. bribery probe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
August 9, 2014 / 9:06 AM / 3 years ago

UAE's Air Arabia Q2 net profit more than doubles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Aug 9 (Reuters) - United Arab Emirates-based budget carrier Air Arabia reported on Saturday that its second-quarter net profit more than doubled, beating analyst forecasts, as passengers numbers increased and the airline manages costs.

The airline said it has a second quarter net profit of 173 million dirhams ($47.1 million) for the quarter ended June 30, up from 76 million dirhams in the corresponding period in 2013.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast profit of 123.1 million dirhams for the period.

Revenue for the quarter rose 15 percent to 915 million dirhams, it said in a statement.

The airline served over 1.6 million passengers in the quarter, an increase of 8 percent year-on-year.

Sharjah-based Air Arabia is the only publicly listed carrier operating out of the United Arab Emirates, home to Dubai government-owned Emirates and Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Airways. ($1 = 3.6730 United Arab Emirates Dirhams) (Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Alison Williams)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.