FRANKFURT, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Loss-making German airline Air Berlin cancelled orders for Boeing aircraft worth $5 billion at list prices, saying the move would reduce its future expenditures significantly.

Air Berlin said in a statement on Friday that it was not obligated to pay Boeing any compensation for the cancelled orders for 18 Boeing-737 aircraft and 15 Boeing-787s. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan, editing by Tom Miles)