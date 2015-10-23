German transport minister says still open for talks on Air Berlin code shares

BERLIN, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Germany remains open for talks with the United Arab Emirates on finding a way to resolve a dispute over code share flights between Air Berlin and Etihad, though no decision has yet been taken on the routes, due to start from Sunday.

Air Berlin has 65 code share flights with Abu Dhabi-based Etihad planned for the winter schedule, but 29 routes have not yet been approved by the German government because they do not meet the conditions set out under a bilateral traffic rights agreement between the UAE and Germany.

UAE airlines may only fly to four airports in Germany and Air Berlin’s home hub in the capital is not among them.

The two sides have been in talks on finding a way to resolve the dispute within the boundaries of the traffic rights agreement.

“There is still no decision,” a spokesman for the transport ministry said on Friday, repeating comments from earlier in the week that the ministry’s efforts to find a solution had been rejected. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Paul Carrel)