Germany says still no agreement on Air Berlin-Etihad code share

BERLIN, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Time is running out for Germany and the United Arab Emirates to reach a deal on code sharing between Air Berlin and Etihad, with the German transport ministry saying on Wednesday that no deal had yet been reached.

Air Berlin’s winter schedule, including 65 code share flights with Etihad, is due to begin on Oct. 25.

Code share agreements allow airlines to sell tickets for flights operated by partner carriers and vice versa, allowing both to offer more destinations to their customers.

However, the routes have come under scrutiny by the German government over the past year because the current bilateral agreement between the two countries restricts where Etihad can fly within Germany.

Berlin, Air Berlin’s home hub, is not among the four German airports that UAE carriers may fly to. The government is scrutinising 29 code share routes between cities such as Berlin and Stuttgart to Abu Dhabi.

The German government approved the code shares for last winter and this summer but has said that should remain an exception.

It said on Wednesday that efforts to find a solution had been rejected by the UAE but that it remained open to talks.

“The legal position is and will remain clear. The current air traffic agreement between Germany the UAE does not permit all the code shares that have been requested,” a transport ministry spokesman said.

An Air Berlin representative was not immediately available to comment. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Arno Schuetze and David Goodman)