Air Canada forecasts higher Q1 earnings as traffic rises
April 3, 2014 / 11:30 PM / 3 years ago

Air Canada forecasts higher Q1 earnings as traffic rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 3 (Reuters) - Air Canada on Thursday said it expects higher first-quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and impairment, and aircraft rent (EBITDAR) due to system-wide traffic growth and capacity increase.

The airline on Feb. 12 said it expected EBITDAR to fall by between C$15 million ($13.6 million) and C$30 million from a year earlier, when it earned C$145 million.

The company now expects first-quarter earnings to be in line with last year’s level.

The company also reported a higher revenue per available seat mile (RASM), as well as a better expense per available seat mile (CASM). (Reporting by Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bangalore; Editing by Eric Walsh)

