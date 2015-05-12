FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Air Canada loss narrows due to lower fuel costs
May 12, 2015

Air Canada loss narrows due to lower fuel costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 12 (Reuters) - Air Canada, the country’s largest airline by revenue, reported a smaller net loss in the first quarter, helped by lower fuel costs.

The company’s net loss narrowed to C$309 million ($256 million), or C$1.08 per share, in the quarter ended March 31 from C$341 million, or C$1.20 per share, a year earlier.

The Montreal-based carrier’s operating revenue rose 6 percent to C$3.3 billion. ($1 = 1.2042 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)

