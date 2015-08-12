FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Air Canada's profit jumps 33 pct as fuel costs fall
August 12, 2015

Air Canada's profit jumps 33 pct as fuel costs fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Air Canada, the country’s largest airline, reported a nearly 33 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by a decline in fuel costs.

The company’s net income rose to C$296 million ($226.9 million), or C$1 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from C$223 million, or 75 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

The carrier’s operating revenue rose 3.3 percent to C$3.41 billion. ($1 = 1.3 Canadian dollar) (Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

