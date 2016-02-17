Air Canada's loss widens; to buy 75 aircraft from Bombardier

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Air Canada reported a bigger quarterly loss and said it would buy up to 75 CS300 aircraft from Bombardier Inc as part of a plan to renew its fleet.

The order would be valued at as much as $3.8 billion based on the list price of the aircraft, Bombardier said.

Air Canada’s net loss widened to C$116 million ($84 million), or 41 Canadian per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from C$100 million, or 35 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Operating revenue rose 2.5 percent to C$3.18 billion. ($1 = 1.3835 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)