Air Canada reports profit, helped by lower fuel costs

April 29 (Reuters) - Air Canada, the country’s largest airline, reported a quarterly profit, compared with a loss a year earlier, helped by a decline in fuel costs.

The company reported a net profit of C$101 million ($81 million), or 35 Canadian cents per share, in the first quarter, compared with a loss of C$309 million, or C$1.08 per share, a year earlier.

Operating revenue rose 2.9 percent to C$3.34 billion.