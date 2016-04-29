FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Air Canada reports profit, helped by lower fuel costs
April 29, 2016 / 10:10 AM / a year ago

Air Canada reports profit, helped by lower fuel costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 29 (Reuters) - Air Canada, the country’s largest airline, reported a quarterly profit, compared with a loss a year earlier, helped by a decline in fuel costs.

The company reported a net profit of C$101 million ($81 million), or 35 Canadian cents per share, in the first quarter, compared with a loss of C$309 million, or C$1.08 per share, a year earlier.

Operating revenue rose 2.9 percent to C$3.34 billion.

$1 = 1.2503 Canadian dollars Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

