May 5 Air Canada on Friday reported a loss in the first-quarter, compared with a profit a year earlier, hurt in part by fuel costs that rose 48 percent.

Canada's largest airline said its net loss was C$37 million($26.9 million), or 14 Canadian cents per share, in the quarter ended March 31, compared with a net income of C$101 million, or 35 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

The Montreal-based airline's operating revenue increased 8.9 percent to C$3.64 billion. ($1 = 1.3770 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)