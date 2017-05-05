BRIEF-Government of Puerto Rico says Title III petitions under PROMESA filed for two government entities
May 5 Air Canada on Friday reported a loss in the first-quarter, compared with a profit a year earlier, hurt in part by fuel costs that rose 48 percent.
Canada's largest airline said its net loss was C$37 million($26.9 million), or 14 Canadian cents per share, in the quarter ended March 31, compared with a net income of C$101 million, or 35 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
The Montreal-based airline's operating revenue increased 8.9 percent to C$3.64 billion. ($1 = 1.3770 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)
* Celgene announces positive results from radiance, the second pivotal phase III trial of oral ozanimod in patients with relapsing multiple sclerosis
* Euro net long positioning rises to highest in over 3 years -IMM