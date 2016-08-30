FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Air China says first-half net profit falls 12.5 percent
August 30, 2016 / 12:35 PM / a year ago

Air China says first-half net profit falls 12.5 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Air China Ltd , the country's flagship carrier, said its first-half net profit dropped 12.45 percent, hurt by foreign exchange losses that outweighed lower fuel costs and cost control measures.

Net profit for the six months to June 30 was 3.46 billion yuan ($518 million), compared with a 3.95 billion yuan profit in the same period a year earlier.

China's airlines have been expanding rapidly as more Chinese travel overseas, ordering new planes to expand their long-haul fleets. But some analysts have expressed concern that the rate of expansion may outpace passenger demand, leading to overcapacity and declining profitability.

Large-scale borrowing in U.S. dollars to buy planes has, however, exposed the airlines to foreign exchange losses after the yuan fell 2.3 percent against the dollar in the first six months to become Asia's worst currency performer.

$1 = 6.6753 Chinese yuan renminbi Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Mark Potter

