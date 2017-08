SHANGHAI, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Air China Ltd , the country's flag carrier, said on Thursday its third-quarter net profit rose to 3.77 billion yuan ($556.02 million) from 2.33 billion yuan over the same period last year, as revenue rose and costs fell.

Air China said in a stock exchange filing that its January-September net profit rose 15.1 percent to 7.23 billion yuan from a year earlier.