FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Paris-bound Air France plane diverted to Montreal after threat
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Israel hits Syrian site said to be linked to chemical weapons
Syria
Israel hits Syrian site said to be linked to chemical weapons
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
December 8, 2015 / 8:51 AM / 2 years ago

Paris-bound Air France plane diverted to Montreal after threat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Dec 8 (Reuters) - An Air France flight AF083 from San Francisco to Paris was diverted to Montreal after an “anonymous threat”, the carrier said on its Twitter account on Tuesday.

“The aircraft landed normally. Local authorities will conduct checks,” it said.

Security officials worldwide have been on high alert since Islamic State militants claimed responsibility for attacks in Paris last month that killed 130 people. (Reporting by Marine Pennetier, writing by Maya Nikolaeva; Editing by Andrew Callus)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.