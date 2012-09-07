FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Air France-KLM August passenger traffic up 0.6 pct
September 7, 2012 / 6:16 AM / 5 years ago

Air France-KLM August passenger traffic up 0.6 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Air France-KLM saw its passenger traffic increase 0.6 percent in August, while cargo traffic fell 7.8 percent, the company said in a statement on Friday.

Passenger traffic grew in Asia and in Europe while it declined in Africa and the Middle East and was stable in America.

Cargo traffic continued to be hurt by the degradation of the economy, the company said.

“The group has adjusted its full-freighter flight schedule, leading to a 5.2 percent reduction in capacity. Traffic was down 7.8 percent, leading to a 1.7 point decline in the load factor to 60.6 percent,” the statement said.

Reporting by Dominique Vidalon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
