Air France-KLM appoints Jean-Marc Janaillac as CEO
May 1, 2016 / 8:18 PM / a year ago

Air France-KLM appoints Jean-Marc Janaillac as CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 1 (Reuters) - Air France-KLM’s board on Sunday appointed Jean-Marc Janaillac as the Franco-Dutch airline group’s new chief executive after the resignation of Alexandre de Juniac.

Sixty-three year old Janaillac is currently CEO of multi-modal transport company Transdev.

“The Board has decided that Mr. Janaillac will be co-opted as a group director when Mr. de Juniac leaves office on July 31st at the latest. He will then be appointed Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Air France KLM,” the company said in a statement.

The nomination had been expected for Tuesday but the board met two days earlier than planned. (Reporting by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

