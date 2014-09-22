FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Air France - strike costing up to 20 mln euros daily
September 22, 2014

RPT-Air France - strike costing up to 20 mln euros daily

PARIS, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Air France KLM said on Monday the seven-day-old French pilots strike was costing it daily up to 20 million euros ($25.7 million) at operating level and was having “catastrophic consequences for the company’s customers, staff and financial situation”.

In a statement, the company said it would need to update its earnings target for this year once the industrial dispute had ended.

1 US dollar = 0.7789 euro Reporting by Andrew Callus; Editing by Brian Love

