UPDATE 1-Air France flags 10 pct long-haul cut if pilots resist reforms-sources
September 4, 2015 / 12:08 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Air France flags 10 pct long-haul cut if pilots resist reforms-sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details from source)

PARIS, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Air France is threatening to cut 10 percent of its long-haul network by 2017 unless pilots accept significant enough cost-cutting changes to their work conditions, union sources said on Friday.

The French arm of Franco-Dutch airline Air France-KLM has a target to make 80 percent of its long-haul routes profitable, up from only half currently.

The cuts to the network could involve at least 10 planes, the union sources said after a meeting with managers who did not say how many jobs might be affected.

A source close to the company said that most of the planned cuts would come from increasing the working time of crews without raising their salaries.

Drawing inspiration from German rival Lufthansa, the company may also operate a small number of long-haul routes on a low-cost basis, the source said.

The company said in June that it would close four loss-making lines, including Kuala Lumpur and three destinations in Europe, and reduce frequencies or capacity on other routes in Japan, Brazil and Russia. (Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer; Writing by Leigh Thomas; Editing by James Regan)

