8 months ago
Air France drops plans for forming subsidiary for maintenance arm
December 12, 2016 / 8:30 AM / 8 months ago

Air France drops plans for forming subsidiary for maintenance arm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Air France has abandoned plans to study forming a subsidiary unit for its maintenance arm, its chief executive told trade unions in a letter.

Maintenance is one of the most profitable business units for the Franco-Dutch airline group, whose French passenger operations have been engulfed by strikes and restructuring.

Air France-KLM's maintenance division, second in the market behind Lufthansa, accounts for only 15 percent of group sales but 26 percent of its operating profit. (Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer; Writing by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Leigh Thomas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
