3 months ago
Air France-KLM eyes short-haul fleet renewal discussions in 2019
#Market News
May 4, 2017 / 8:11 AM / 3 months ago

Air France-KLM eyes short-haul fleet renewal discussions in 2019

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, May 4 (Reuters) - Air France-KLM is in no hurry to take a decision on renewing its fleet of single aisle planes, but expects to start talks in 2019, the group's chief financial officer said on Thursday.

"We have to think about options in long-term for the renewal of short-haul fleet. We plan to open discussions with the planemakers by the middle or end of 2019," Frederic Gagey said after the group reported first quarter results.

He said he was waiting for the manufacturers to come out with some news on their plans for the future of single-aisle aircraft.

Both Airbus and Boeing and have refreshed their popular A320 and 737 short-haul planes with new variants in recent years. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

