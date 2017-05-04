BERLIN/PARIS May 4 Air France-KLM
said a resilient start to the year had continued, with demand
recovering from Asia and south America as it reported first
quarter results in line with expectations on Thursday.
The Franco-Dutch group reported a first quarter operating
loss of 143 million euros ($156 million) and revenues of 5.7
billion, in line with average analyst expectations for a loss of
145 million euros and revenues of 5.76 billion euros in a
Reuters poll.
After years of falling ticket prices, some major European
carriers are seeing fare declines slow down and have made more
upbeat comments on pricing for 2017, against a backdrop of
increased travel demand and rising oil prices.
Air France-KLM, one of the first carriers to report an
improvement in pricing earlier this year, said unit revenues
fell 0.5 percent in the first quarter, compared with a drop of 5
percent for 2016 as a whole.
Air France-KLM also stuck to a target for a reduction of
unit costs of at least 1.5 percent this year. Unit costs fell by
1.7 percent in the first quarter at constant exchange rates.
($1 = 0.9180 euros)
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Cyril Altmeyer; Editing by
Sudip Kar-Gupta)