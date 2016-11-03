Air France-KLM to set up new unit to better compete on long-haul

PARIS, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Franco-Dutch carrier Air France-KLM outlined plans for a new long-haul unit with lower costs to try and regain market share lost to Gulf rivals, while maintaining it would not be marketed as a low-cost carrier.

The new company, set to have a fleet of 10 long-haul planes by 2020, will be staffed with pilots from Air France who would be willing to move on a voluntary basis.

Air France-KLM hopes the new company will allow it to return to profit on loss-making routes or to reopen routes that it had to close due to stiff competition from the likes of Emirates, Qatar and Turkish Airlines.

Group-wide, it said it was aiming for sales of 28 billion euros by 2020, with 100 million passengers, compared with 90 million in 2015, and a fleet of 435 planes, not including regional planes. (Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer and Victoria Bryan; Editing by Andrew Callus)