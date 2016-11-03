FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Air France-KLM to set up new unit to better compete on long-haul
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
November 3, 2016 / 7:50 AM / 10 months ago

Air France-KLM to set up new unit to better compete on long-haul

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Franco-Dutch carrier Air France-KLM outlined plans for a new long-haul unit with lower costs to try and regain market share lost to Gulf rivals, while maintaining it would not be marketed as a low-cost carrier.

The new company, set to have a fleet of 10 long-haul planes by 2020, will be staffed with pilots from Air France who would be willing to move on a voluntary basis.

Air France-KLM hopes the new company will allow it to return to profit on loss-making routes or to reopen routes that it had to close due to stiff competition from the likes of Emirates, Qatar and Turkish Airlines.

Group-wide, it said it was aiming for sales of 28 billion euros by 2020, with 100 million passengers, compared with 90 million in 2015, and a fleet of 435 planes, not including regional planes. (Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer and Victoria Bryan; Editing by Andrew Callus)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.