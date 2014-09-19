FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Air France says pilots may continue strike until Sept. 26
September 19, 2014

Air France says pilots may continue strike until Sept. 26

PARIS, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Air France said pilots protesting over cost cuts and a new strategy for its Transavia unit gave notice that they may extend their strike until next Friday.

“I regret that our concrete proposals, designed to reassure our pilots, have to date not received a reasonable response,” Air France Chief Executive Frederic Gagey said in a statement on Friday.

The SNPL union warned on Thursday that pilots at Air France, part of Air France-KLM, could vote to extend a strike “indefinitely” if its demands were not met. The strike began on Monday and has seen around 60 percent of flights cancelled. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Leigh Thomas)

