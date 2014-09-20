FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Air France pilots vote to extend strike until Sept. 26
#Industrials
September 20, 2014 / 10:51 AM / 3 years ago

Air France pilots vote to extend strike until Sept. 26

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Air France pilots have voted to extend their week-long strike over cost cuts and plans for its Transavia unit by a further four days until Sept. 26, the head of the SNPL union said on Saturday.

More than four-fifths of the 74 percent of pilots who took part in the ballot agreed to pursue the industrial action beyond Monday, according to Jean-Louis Barber, head of the Air France section of the SNPL.

“It could continue subsequently, given the very strong mandate,” Barber added.

Air France said on Friday it expected to operate 45 percent of its flights on Saturday, based on an estimated 60 percent of pilots walking out. It has said the strike is costing it 10 million to 15 million euros ($13-$19 million) per day. (Reporting by Gregory Blachier; Editing by Toby Chopra)

