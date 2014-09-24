FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Air France offers to withdraw low-cost airline plan, calls for end to strike
September 24, 2014 / 7:31 PM / 3 years ago

Air France offers to withdraw low-cost airline plan, calls for end to strike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Air France offered on Wednesday to withdraw plans to expand the low-cost operations of its Transavia brand and called on pilots to end their strike over the proposals.

“This proposition addresses the concerns of the social partners and brings a new guarantee that there will be no delocalisation (of jobs),” the airline said in a statement.

The pilots have been on strike for 10 days and have grounded about half of the airline’s scheduled flights.

Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Andrew Heavens

