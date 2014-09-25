FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Air France pilots stay on strike, talks to resume shortly -union
#Industrials
September 25, 2014 / 11:02 AM / 3 years ago

Air France pilots stay on strike, talks to resume shortly -union

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Sept 25 (Reuters) - The main pilots’ union at Air France said on Thursday its strike was continuing even after management withdrew controversial plans to expand the airline’s low-cost operations in Europe.

The SNPL union said in a statement that it had made further demands regarding workers’ terms of employment under the no-frills Transavia brand within France, but that management had refused these.

Talks broke down in the middle of the night and are due to resume at 1500 local time (1300 GMT), SNPL added. (Reporting by Natalie Huet; Editing by Andrew Callus)

