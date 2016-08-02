FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
UPDATE 1-Strike to cost Air France about 90 mln euros-CEO
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
North Korea
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Russian military exercise
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
Energy & Environment
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
August 2, 2016 / 7:55 PM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Strike to cost Air France about 90 mln euros-CEO

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details about talks with unions)

PARIS, Aug 2 (Reuters) - A week-long strike by cabin crew at Air France would cost the airline about 90 million euros ($100 million), Air France CEO Frederic Cagey told France Info radio on Tuesday.

Two of the airline's cabin crew unions called the strike, which started on Wednesday after talks on renewing a collective labour agreement broke down.

Parent group Air France-KLM said last week that a pilots' strike in June had cost it around 40 million euros.

The airline said on Monday that about 10 percent of its flights would be cancelled on Tuesday, the last day of the strike, but no international long-haul flights would be cancelled. Normal traffic was due to resume on Wednesday.

Later on Tuesday, Air France said it had written to unions offering to resume talks later in August. It also said it was ready to maintain the current labour agreement until February to give everyone more time to reach a new deal. ($1 = 0.8912 euros) (Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer, writing by Geert de Clercq and Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.