SNPL union rejects Air France proposal to end strike
September 22, 2014 / 12:50 PM / 3 years ago

SNPL union rejects Air France proposal to end strike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Sept 22 (Reuters) - SNPL, the main French pilots union, on Monday rejected a management proposal for an end to a week-old Air France pilots strike, calling the plan a “smoke screen” that offered no new guarantees and did not resolve any of the disputes involved.

Earlier on Monday, Air France-KLM’s top managers offered to postpone the roll-out of its low-cost operation Transavia outside France and the Netherlands until the end of the year in a bid to end the strike costing it millions of euros a day.

The strike is mainly over pilot pay and conditions to be applied within Transavia - which Air France-KLM is launching in a bid to compete with other low-cost players in the sector.

Reporting by Andrew Callus; Editing by Nick Vinocur

