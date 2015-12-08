FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Air France KLM November traffic rises despite Paris attacks
December 8, 2015 / 7:01 AM / 2 years ago

Air France KLM November traffic rises despite Paris attacks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Air France KLM reported a 1.8 percent rise in passenger traffic in November despite the Nov. 13 militant attacks that killed 130 people in Paris.

The carrier estimated the negative impact of the attacks on total November revenue at around 50 million euros ($54.27 million).

However, the impact of the November attacks will not be enough to jeopardise the company’s 2015 targets, CFO Pierre-Francois Riolacci told journalists on Tuesday.

Riolacci added the company was on track for a gradual recovery, and that based on trends observed following the terrorist attacks in Madrid in 2004 and London in 2005 it would take three to six months to recover lost bookings. ($1 = 0.9214 euros) (Reporting by Alan Charlish; editing Maya Nikolaeva)

