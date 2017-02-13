FRANKFURT Feb 13 Air France-KLM's budget airline Transavia will shut its base in Munich in November as part of a move to focus on its domestic Dutch market, it said on Monday.

* "A base in Munich is no longer part of the strategy," Transavia Managing Director Mattijs ten Brink said in a statement, adding that it would still offer scheduled flights to Amsterdam and Eindhoven.

* Transavia said it would have up to four aircraft based at Munich airport until the end of the summer flight schedule, which finishes at the end of October.

* The news comes after Lufthansa's budget carrier Eurowings announced plans for 32 new routes from Munich for this year. Air France had already said that Transavia would focus on its home markets.

* Transavia, founded in the Netherlands 50 years ago, said it would seek socially acceptable agreements with its pilots, flight attendants and grounds crew in Munich. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by David Goodman)