Air France pilots' union backs reduced low-cost offering
December 4, 2014 / 7:41 PM / 3 years ago

Air France pilots' union backs reduced low-cost offering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Air France-KLM’s main French pilots’ union gave conditional backing on Thursday to the airline’s planned expansion into low-cost services that had provoked earlier strikes.

The SNPL union agreed to support the new Transavia domestic budget carrier in return for a signed confirmation that plans for wider European no-frills services had been dropped.

The union approval followed a vote by a narrow majority of Air France pilots on Wednesday to accept the plan.

A deal was struck to launch the proposed Transavia France services but scrap the brand’s European expansion plans after two weeks of strikes that cost the airline an estimated 500 million euros ($618 million). ($1 = 0.8089 euros) (Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer; Writing by Laurence Frost)

